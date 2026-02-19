Multiple vehicle crash, pileup shuts down Interstate 80 near Wyoming, Utah border

EVANSTON, Wyoming — Interstate 80 has been shut down between Evanston and Fort Bridger near the Utah-Wyoming border after a vehicle pileup for the forseeable future.

Both directions between Exit 6 in Evanston and Exit 34 in Fort Bridger were shut down, officials have not given an estimated time for the freeway to reopen at this time.

It is not confirmed what caused the crash, nor is it confirmed if there were any injuries at this time.

Officials have also warned drivers to avoid the area at this time.

