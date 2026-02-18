National Ability Center helps everyone hit the ski slopes as fresh snow falls

PARK CITY, Utah — As snow continues to fall in Park City, barriers to the mountain are falling too. At the National Ability Center, people of all abilities are hitting the slopes through adaptive ski programs designed to make winter sports accessible to everyone.

A decade ago, Tyler Densford may have never imagined himself skiing. A former Air Force service member, he was injured during a training exercise where he fell 40 feet from a helicopter, leaving him with a complete spinal cord injury. Since his injury, Densford has been introduced to adaptive sports.

"Even if you're falling down the mountain it's just a great experience and hanging out with people and all the laughs," said Densford.

This season, he's back on the slopes using a mono-ski, with the help of trained instructors and specialized equipment provided by the National Ability Center.

"A lot of work goes into creating this type of equipment," he said. "It's for people who just want to share the love of the mountain."

That mission, according to National Ability Center CEO Willie Ford, is at the heart of the National Ability Center, which has been operating for 40 years and offers more than 40 adaptive recreation programs year-round.

"Bringing access to others whether it's a disability they were born with or one they had through some type of accident throughout their life, there's nothing more rewarding then getting them out in nature, doing the things that they love to do," said Ford.

Dale Hentzell reaps the rewards of the program daily. As a Programs Specialist, he works hands-on with participants.

"I wear my goggles a lot, or dark lenses, because I genuinely have these little tears," Hentzell said. "It's amazing to see how much they've pushed and how hard it is and when they have those little wins, it's really big."

For Tyler, those wins are about more than skiing.

"God spared me for a reason and I think I'm here to just enjoy the stuff and share the positivity with people," said Tyler.

If you'd like to learn more about the National Ability Center or their upcoming community events, you can visit their website.