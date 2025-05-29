Watch Now
Motorcycle biker in critical condition after crash with vehicle on West Valley City freeway

FOX 13 News
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A motorcycle driver is in critical condition after a crash with a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor Wednesday afternoon. Northbound traffic remains closed.

At 4 p.m. officials responded to a report of a crash on Mountain View Corridor near 2700 South.

Upon arrival, a passenger vehicle and motorcycle were heading northbound when they collided. The cause of the collision is currently unknown.

The motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition, the driver of the passenger vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials ask the public to avoid northbound traffic along Mountain View Corridor for the next few hours.

