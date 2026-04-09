Motorcyclist dead after hitting median, crashing at Provo Canyon Road

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Both directions of Provo Canyon Road are closed after a crash. Westbound traffic is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the night.

At 7:25 p.m., a motorcyclist, 20 from Vineyard, was traveling eastbound on Provo Canyon Road, where at milepost 13, he was unable to maintain his lane before striking the median.

The motorcyclist was thrown off his bike from the eastbound lane to the westbound lane. He was later declared dead at the scene.

WATCH: PROVO CANYON ROAD REMAINS CLOSED AFTER FATAL CRASH

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