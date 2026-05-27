Mom of missing kids from Utah AMBER Alert pleads for their safe return on TikTok

SALT LAKE CITY — As the search for two toddlers who went missing from Utah continues, their mom posted a video to social media to share information with the public and to urge the public to keep an eye out for them.

Lizzie Tomich posted a TikTok on Monday, explaining the timeline of her two young sons' disappearance.

Her boys, 22-month-old Will and 10-month-old Wesley, were reported missing on Saturday after their dad, Dane Stephen Richman, did not show up for a custody exchange.

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Tomich said she and Richman had a deposition scheduled for Friday, but learned just minutes before that Richman was not attending and had fired his attorney.

She explained that he was not answering her calls or text messages, so she requested a welfare check from police at his Saratoga Springs home. They reportedly found the home vacant.

"When we learned this, we knew something was wrong," Tomich said.

Tomich said Richman eventually replied to her text messages and said he was camping with the boys. However, police have now said they believe he was in the San Diego area last Tuesday and has since crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border.

"He has left with almost everything he has with the clear intention of not returning with these children," Tomich added.

Tomich urged the public to continue sharing the photos of Richman and the boys and to contact police if they spot them.

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"[Will and Wesley have] infectious smiles, they both have dimples and blue eyes, and they will be giggly, hopefully, and laughing," Tomich said.

Richman and the children are possibly in a black Toyota Camry with a Utah license plate A561HL, although a temporary tag may not be visible.

Her full video can be viewed above.