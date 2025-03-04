Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ogden airport

OGDEN, Utah — A man died Tuesday afternoon after crashing on his motorcycle near the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

Ogden Police said the man was riding north near 4000 Airport Road around 1 p.m. when he lost control. His bike, a 2012 Harley-Davidson, went off the road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

First responders administered aid and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim's name has not been released, but officials said he was a 58-year-old man.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Ogden Police said they anticipate Airport Road to remain closed for another two hours due to the investigation.