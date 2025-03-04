Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ogden airport

file photo stock image generic graphic motorcycle crash accident.jpg
Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0
File photo: Motorcycle crash
file photo stock image generic graphic motorcycle crash accident.jpg
Posted

OGDEN, Utah — A man died Tuesday afternoon after crashing on his motorcycle near the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

Ogden Police said the man was riding north near 4000 Airport Road around 1 p.m. when he lost control. His bike, a 2012 Harley-Davidson, went off the road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

First responders administered aid and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim's name has not been released, but officials said he was a 58-year-old man.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Ogden Police said they anticipate Airport Road to remain closed for another two hours due to the investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere