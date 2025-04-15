Watch Now
Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Multiple people had to be taken to a hospital following a crash involving 4 cars in Murray Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 10:54 a.m. at the intersection of 700 West and Winchester Street. Police at the scene tell FOX 13 News that multiple people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, however, they weren't able to say how many people or their ages.

What led up to the crash is under investigation, and the area is expected to be closed for the next couple of hours.

