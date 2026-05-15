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Multiple people injured after semitruck collided with minivan on Pony Express Road in Saratoga Springs

Multiple people injured after semitruck collided with minivan on Pony Express Road in Saratoga Springs
FOX 13 News
Multiple people injured after semitruck collided with minivan on Pony Express Road in Saratoga Springs
Posted

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A woman and child are in the hospital in critical condition after a minivan and semitruck crashed on Saratoga Springs. Eastbound traffic on Pony Express Road at Foothill Boulevard.

At approximately 5:40 p.m, a semitruck traveling Eastbound on Pony Express Road had collided with a minivan traveling north on Mountain View Corridor.

An adult female driver was airlifted in critical condition, a male child was transported by ground in critical condition. A female child was also transported by ground to the hospital in fair condition.

A toddler and a young child were also in the van, were uninjured and have since been picked up by relatives.

The cause for the crash remains under investigation. Eastbound traffic remains closed at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

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