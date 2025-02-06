Layton schools removed from secure protocol following barricaded suspect incident

LAYTON, Utah — Multiple schools were placed under secure protocols Thursday after shots were fired by a man who had barricaded himself inside a Layton apartment complex.

The Layton Police Department was called to the Seasons of Layton apartment complex because of a domestic issue just before 12:30 p.m. According to police, the man's wife went to the complex office and reported that the couple had been in an argument before the woman left and her husband fired gunshots through the door.

No one was hit by the shots that were fired by the suspect.

When police arrived, they evacuated nearby apartments and attempted to make contact with the man before finally gaining entry and finding him dead inside.

Police give details on what occurred during barricaded man incident in Layton:

Three schools near the apartment complex were under secure protocols, meaning the doors were locked while everything inside continued as scheduled. The protocols at all three schools, including Northridge High School, North Layton Junior High School, and Lincoln Elementary School, have since been lifted.