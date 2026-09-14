Nearly a month after water main break, Poplar Grove residents still living outside their homes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Nearly a month after a 20-inch water main break flooded homes in Salt Lake City's Poplar Grove neighborhood, some residents say they are still searching for answers and waiting to return home.

The August 16 water main break sent water rushing through parts of the neighborhood, causing extensive damage to several homes. For some families, recovery has been slow and frustrating.

Willamae Graham said the impacts have stretched far beyond damaged property.

"Not very, not very bright," Graham said when describing how things feel now. "Usually on Halloween we do a big display and this year, with us not being able to be in the house… we’re not doing it."

Nearly a month after the flooding, Graham and her son, Austin Shavanaux, are still living in their backyard in a tent and trailer while repairs remain stalled.

"We don't need vouchers. We need back in our homes," Shavanaux said. "We need people to understand that lives have been so disrupted because of this and the frustration that we're feeling from those who should be taking the responsibility, should be taking the initiative."

The family said demolition work inside their home has come to a halt. According to Graham and Shavanaux, restoration company Servpro told them work could not continue until payment issues are resolved.

They also said they are still waiting for clarity about who will ultimately be responsible for covering the costs associated with the damage.

The Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities said in a statement that it "continues to work through this difficult situation with residents. The City responded immediately following the incident and brought in a disaster mitigation team to assist with water removal and mold remediation. The City’s Risk Management team has been working individually with affected residents to assist them through the claims process. The City is also working with VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) to coordinate additional resources and support.”

Other neighbors affected by the flooding said they are facing similar uncertainty.

AnaJenny Fernandez said she and her family have lived in their home for nearly two decades. After spending weeks pumping water out and drying the property, they have been forced to relocate while repairs continue.

"Every day I'm calling somebody new," Fernandez said. "Our insurance, the city."

With colder weather approaching, Fernandez worries about what comes next.

"Winter is coming, and that's where we get into a lot of trouble," she said. "We can't keep living like this."

As residents continue navigating insurance claims and repairs, community groups have stepped in to help.

The Westside Coalition has launched a fundraiser to support families still dealing with the aftermath of the flooding.

"Those funds will go directly to the residents for their immediate needs that they have right now," said Justice Morath, communications director for the Westside Coalition. "And hopefully, if we can get a large enough amount, we can also do things to help them for longer-term needs when they have to start rebuilding."

Despite the challenges, Graham said neighbors have supported one another throughout the recovery process.

"My door is open for my neighbors," she said. "And when this is all said and done and we get our houses back, the barbecue is over here, it'll be lit up, and we're having us a block party.”