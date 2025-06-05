Salt Lake City drivers may have to dig deeper in their pockets to park

SALT LAKE CITY — It could soon get more expensive to park in downtown Salt Lake City as officials hope to add approximately $1 million to the city's budget by raising rates and eliminating free days.

The Salt Lake City Council is considering a proposal to raise hourly rates in metered spots from $2.25 an hour to $3.50, an increase of nearly 56 percent.

In addition, the proposal will increase the hours that parking monitors are monitoring paid spots from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The monitoring change means drivers wouldn’t get any free parking at those spots unless they park overnight.

The proposal, if it goes through, would begin charging for parking on Saturdays, which is currently free in the city. Sundays would remain free for drivers looking to park in metered spots.