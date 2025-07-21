Man arrested for manslaughter after woman dies following assault near Midvale school

MIDVALE, Utah — A Utah man is facing a manslaughter charge after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and dropped her off at a hospital, only for her to die later.

Leituono Falaniko, 31, was arrested following Sunday's incident.

According to court documents, officers were called at 7:38 a.m. for a welfare check in the area of 7350 South 900 East. The caller claimed they had witnessed a man exit the passenger seat of a vehicle and get into the driver's seat while fighting with a woman. Witnesses shared that the woman was pushed into the passenger's seat, and the man drove away while the two continued fighting.

Minutes later, Unified Police officers were called to Alta View Hospital by a nurse who claimed a patient had been assaulted by her boyfriend and dropped off. Investigators realized the welfare check and the hospital patient were connected due to the description of the vehicle in both incidents.

The 25-year-old victim had an abrasion to her hip and a significant cut on her lower lip that required stitches. When talking to family members, the victim reportedly told them that her boyfriend, Falaniko, had punched her multiple times during an argument.

While the victim was in the hospital, investigators said she started having chest pains and complained about not being able to breathe. She later collapsed and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the hospital and found footage of the victim being dropped off, and were able to confirm the vehicle was registered to Falaniko. A short time later, officers found the vehicle parked outside a local business, unoccupied.

Investigators observed a man at Falaniko's home, matching his description, standing near the road, and appearing to be waiting for a ride. When officers approached the man, he confirmed that he was Falaniko and was arrested.

During a police interview, Falaniko admitted that he and the victim were in a relationship and lived together, and that the two had been in an argument where the victim had begun to throw things.

Falaniko told officers that during the argument, he wanted to separate himself from the situation and began walking to his mother's home. He claimed the victim followed him and stated she was going to crash his car, which prompted a physical altercation.

Falaniko faces a manslaughter charge and is being held without bail.