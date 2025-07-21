Worker in serious condition following fire at business in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A worker is in serious condition following a commercial fire at a Woods Cross business on Monday.

According to South Davis Metro Fire, a call came in just after 10 a.m. about a possible grass fire in Woods Cross. However, when crews arrived, they found that the fire was actually at a commercial structure that had been put out by bystanders.

One person was found inside the business with burns over a significant portion of their body. Due to the fire involving hazardous materials, the individual was decontaminated by crews prior to being taken to the University of Utah Burn Center.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.