SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire in Salt Lake County has shut down all lanes of Interstate 80 due to its proximity to the highway.

The fire is located just west of Saltair and is currently at 45 acres and 20% contained.

Paul Lloyd

All eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway have been closed due to winds shifting the smoke onto the interstate. Traffic is being diverted to SR-201.

