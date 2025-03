WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A boulder fell from the mountainside in Ogden Canyon on Sunday, landing on a vehicle and causing extensive damage.

Fortunately, according to the Utah Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was unoccupied and nobody was injured.

UHP said the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. near milepost 10 of State Route 39, between Ogden and Huntsville. The truck was parked in a dirt area off the side of the highway.