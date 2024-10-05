Nonprofit brings awareness to trend of pride flag thefts, vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah non-profit that aims to empower and uplift the LGBTQ+ community is bringing awareness to, what they say, is a persistent trend of pride flag theft and vandalism.

On August 9, two suspects were allegedly caught on surveillance video pride flags from outside the Logan Pride Foundation building. Late last month, a 16-year-old was arrested and faces charges of theft and criminal mischief. Police are attempting to identify the second suspect involved in the cutting down and theft of the flags.

Those pride flags were sponsored by Project Rainbow Utah.

"You invade their space and take something that belongs to them, whether it be a flag or their, their feelings, their whatever and it leaves a void," said Spencer Wright, who lives in the East Millcreek area.

Wright has experienced this kind of theft, firsthand.

"Last year, I came home and found that my flags. I had three flags flying in my yard from Project Rainbow that were missing," said Wright.

Wright says he called the police to report them stolen and eventually got them back.

However, Project Rainbow says this kind of theft is a constant issue.

"We had hundreds of stolen from us, every pride this is a common occurrence," said Jacey Thornton, Project Rainbow Utah’s Executive Director.

Project Rainbow says that in its annual budget, it plans for 15% or about 900 flags to be stolen. That estimate more than doubled in 2023 during their campaign for Pride Month, where 1,044 flags were lost, mostly because of theft or vandalism.

"I've also heard word from other community partners that other flags are being stolen and so, it's increasing every year and this really impacts our ability to give the funds that we raise back to our community to see amazing ideas and impactful organizations," said Thornton.

Over the past four years, Project Rainbow had, on average, more than 6,200 flag sign-ups.

Last year, the total cost for lost flags was $17,748. The total extra lost revenue due to increased thefts in 2023 was $8,874.

Project Rainbow's Love Wins Campaign raised $7,485 last year to offset that cost.

"We have fundraisers to help support the, the cost of flags that are stolen and so our community always is so amazing because they rally behind and raise those funds so that the funds that would go to our community still go to our community," said Thornton.

Project Rainbow's next campaign will be for Transgender Awareness Week and Trans Day of Remembrance. Those flags will be staked starting November 10th, ahead of Trans Day of Remembrance on November 20.

"Let's not harm each other's communities, let's find ways that we can engage with each other," said Thornton.