Wrong-way driver on I-15 in Utah County stopped by Utah Highway Patrol trooper

SPANISH FORK, Utah — An elderly driver ended up on the wrong side of Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon, luckily avoiding any serious injuries to anyone.

Utah Highway Patrol said they received reports of a wrong-way driver around 3:10 p.m. The white SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-15 in Utah County.

A UHP trooper spotted the car near Spanish Fork, then stopped it with a "strategic collision," officials said.

The driver was an elderly man, according to UHP, with one passenger.

The driver, passenger and trooper sustained only minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

UHP officials said they do not suspect any impaired driving. It was not specified whether the driver was booked or cited.