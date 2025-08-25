Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Wrong-way driver on I-15 in Utah County stopped by Utah Highway Patrol trooper

Wrong-way driver on I-15 in Utah County stopped by Utah Highway Patrol trooper
Posted
and last updated

SPANISH FORK, Utah — An elderly driver ended up on the wrong side of Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon, luckily avoiding any serious injuries to anyone.

Utah Highway Patrol said they received reports of a wrong-way driver around 3:10 p.m. The white SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-15 in Utah County.

A UHP trooper spotted the car near Spanish Fork, then stopped it with a "strategic collision," officials said.

thumbnail_Wrong Way Driver 2.jpg

The driver was an elderly man, according to UHP, with one passenger.

The driver, passenger and trooper sustained only minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

UHP officials said they do not suspect any impaired driving. It was not specified whether the driver was booked or cited.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere