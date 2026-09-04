Officers in deadly September 2025 police shooting in West Jordan won’t face charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police officers involved in a deadly shooting in September 2025 in West Jordan won’t face charges, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 2, 2025 , police in West Jordan were called to a home near 1900 W. 7265 South on reports of a potentially armed suspect threatening other people.

Responding police were able to evacuate the home while negotiators attempted to make contact with the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Elhelbawy Adam.

After several hours of communications with Adam, SWAT team officers entered the home around 10 p.m., which led to shots being fired, fatally striking Adam.

West Jordan Police Deputy Chief Jeremy Robertson told reporters at the time that nine officers opened fire - eight from the West Jordan Police Department, and one Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

All nine were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

District Attorney Sam Gill released the results of his Officer-Involved Critical Incident Review on Friday.

LINK | Read Gill’s report

“We believe that if charges were filed against [the officers] for their deadly force, a jury (or other finder of fact) would have a reasonable basis to conclude that they used deadly force because they reasonably believed that deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to themselves and/or another,” the report reads in justifying declining to file the charges.

FOX 13 News reported in 2018 that Adam was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for a non-fatal shooting. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of felony discharge of a firearm. He was sentenced to 3-15 years in prison. Then in 2021, he was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, pleaded guilty, and was given 1-15 years. It was not immediately clear how long he had been out of jail or prison when the September 2025 incident occurred.

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