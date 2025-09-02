West Jordan residents told to shelter in place due to police situation

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood in West Jordan is under lockdown as police respond to an emergency.

The West Jordan Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order for everyone within three blocks in any direction of 1899 West and 7300 South.

Residents are told to stay inside, lock their doors and windows, and not try to leave the area.

Details about the situation were not provided, other than police calling it an "ongoing emergency."

West Jordan City

Stay with FOX 13 News online and on the air for the latest on this breaking news story.