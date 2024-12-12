Officials prepare for major expansions of Ogden-Hinckley airport this January

OGDEN, Utah — Officials have been hard at work for expansion efforts at the Ogden-Hinckley airport since announcing commercial flights would return.

Bradley Cacciacarne, of Nibley, works in California and regularly commutes through the Ogden-Hinckley airport.

"The small airports are definitely the way to go, it’s a lot more home feels," he said. "It was awesome getting here at 11:30, grabbing some lunch, and then walking 10ft over here to the airport, it was pretty sweet.”

In November 2024, Breeze Airways and Ogden City announced commercial flights would return, prompting major expansion projects in January.

According to airport director Brian Condie, the front terminal area will be receiving heavy renovations, making up the majority of the 4.8 million dollars funded by the state and federal governments.

"We are working on improving our processes for the foreign object debris control, pavement maintenance, airfield maintenance that helps the entire airport, and also helps the airlines," he said. "We are working with the finance department to come up with a finance business plan, for better accountability, reviewing rates, fees and charges, looking for grants, like we just got an extra grant from the state."

The airport has also announced a partnership between Kemp Jet Services and Avflight.

"We sell fuel and services to general aviation flying in, help them rent a car, take care of them while they're here, pretty much a convenience store for aircrafts,” said Ron Kemp, with Kemp Jet Services.

In April, the state legislature released an audit finding the airport to have lost money every year since 2006, recommending there be better management of the facility ahead of the 2034 Winter Olympics.