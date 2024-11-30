Ogden businesses recommend shopping local for the holidays

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden businesses and artists recommend holiday shoppers try shopping local for holiday gifts this weekend.

Glass Blower and Local Artisan Collective member Mike Hurst has a variety of holiday-themed items for display along with several other vendors.

"Ornaments are my big thing, I’ve always made them, this is my thirtieth Christmas,” said Hurst. "The big box stores don’t need your money."

Lavender Vinyl, co-owned by Blake Lundell, has special sales and exclusive releases on Friday and for the weekend.

"It means everything to us. The holidays get us through the year. We wouldn’t be here if people didn’t shop small,” said Lundell.

Resident Mike Smith has been shopping in the area for his daughter who loves Cinderella.

"I found this old, collectors album,” said Smith. “That was like 20 bucks, super unique, from 1981 and I’m going to give that to her for Christmas."

"The more that we can build our local businesses, the local economy keep putting money through here, its incredibly important,” he said.

For artists at the local artisan collective shopping there means letting them continue to do what they love.

"Shopping local helps the folks in your community, and we appreciate it,” added Hurst.