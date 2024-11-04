Ogden cemetery offering $2,000 reward for information about suspect who damaged sculpture

OGDEN, Utah — Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park says they are now offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who can help identify the people who vandalized a "one-of-a-kind" statue in the cemetery.

The cemetery says that their Jesus Statue which was just placed in the park a week ago was vandalized. Pictures shared by the business show blue and black paint covering the front and back of the statue.

"This is a painful loss for our community, as it was a symbol of peace, inspiration, and solace for so many," the park wrote on social media.

According to the park, the statue was "one-of-a-kind" as its casting mold was destroyed making this statue impossible to recreate. "We feel blessed to share it with the community, and we’re heartbroken over this violation," the park stated.

Leavitt's says they have contacted police and are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who can identify the individuals responsible for the vandalism.

They ask anyone with information to contact the local police department.