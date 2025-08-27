Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ogden intersection floods following rainstorm Wednesday

OGDEN, Utah — Drivers are being told to use extra caution getting around Ogden on Wednesday, as some intersections in the city have begun to flood following a morning rainstorm.

Utah Department of Transportation cameras currently show Washington Boulevard and 2nd Street flooded with at least a foot of water in some places. Despite warnings, drivers are still attempting to make it through the flooded intersection.

Watch Live: Drivers navigating flooded intersection in Ogden:

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more about what led to the flooding and how they are responding. We will update this article when we learn more.

