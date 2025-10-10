Herriman City police arrest 50-year-old who allegedly caused hours-long SWAT incident

HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman police have arrested a 50-year-old who they say was the cause of an hours-long SWAT incident in the city Thursday night. Raymond Carlos Velarde was taken into custody at 11:40 a.m. Friday.

According to the Herriman City Police Department, the incident started at 9:20 p.m. when officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a man assaulting a woman on the 5300 West block of Borglum Lane.

Witnesses reported to police that Velarde had been seen entering a home with a black handgun and threatening the female resident and an acquaintance with the gun.

Officers arrived to find the woman outside the home, unconscious. The woman was treated by paramedics for her injuries.

For several hours, the South Valley SWAT team South Valley negotiation teams attempted to contact Velarde inside the home, but were unable to make contact. Officers entered the residence to find that Velarde had fled.

Detectives Friday morning, located Velarde and took him into custody without incident.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.