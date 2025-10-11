Security measures increase for REDWEST Fest this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — 40,000 music fans are set to be at REDWEST Fest in Salt Lake City this weekend, and while festivals are meant to be a good time, security is at an all-time high after recent events in Utah.

“I was a little bit nervous, I had a few hesitations, but I was like, 'You know what? It’s fine, everything is fine,' so I decided to still come out,” said Eva Mangels, who was visiting from Arizona.

“I did look around at the rooftops when I first got here, but no, for the most part we could tell that when we came in there was metal detectors and we had to have clear bags,” said Eric Landis, who was visiting from Colorado.

Jake Jensen, the special projects manager for REDWEST Fest, said they did have to increase security measures this year.

“Everything goes through full screening from front of house to back of house, for this entire thing… be prepared to be screened,” he said. "Concerts have changed over the last few years. When in doubt, don't bring it.”

Salt Lake City Police will be assisting with safety efforts.

“You'll see officers on the outside as well as on the inside of the Fair Park grounds where the event is taking place,” said Detective Greg Lovell. "Because of recent events, I think we're all a little bit more vigilant and a little bit more aware of our surroundings.”

Residents who FOX13 News spoke to at the festival said they’ve felt safe so far.

“I think I felt a little bit more confident once I was inside the grounds, just seeing a lot of officers walking around. I do feel pretty confident in them,” said Utah resident Valentina Bermudez.

They said it’s important to create these memories instead of being fearful.

"It’s totally valid to be afraid because there’s been a lot going on,” said Salt Lake resident Lucia Aguilar. "They should still come, still enjoy, and if you ever feel unsafe, you can always leave.”

“The best thing to do is not really think about it and just to live your life, because those things unfortunately kind of happen all the time; some of them just have more publicity than others,” said Salt Lake resident Patrick Otte.

Another safety concern is the weather that is set to move in throughout the weekend.

“We're very well prepared to help safely get folks in and out of the venue,” Jensen said. "If we end up with lightning, the safest place always is inside your cars. We'll help people get there. We hold until we make sure everything is safe for people to come back in."

But that won’t stop music fans from having a good time.

“I’ll tough through it. I’ll have my little wind breaker, my little rain jacket,” Otte said.

The Utah Transit Authority is encouraging people to take public transportation this weekend to help manage traffic.

“Riders will see an increase in UTA PD officers in and around the areas, on the trains, on the platforms. With an enhanced number of people is going to come an enhanced level of security. And we're ready for that, we'll be providing it,” said Gavin Gustafson with the UTA.

