Ogden man arrested after stabbing victim in throat

OGDEN, Utah — A man was booked into Weber County Jail Friday night after police say he stabbed a victim in the throat.

Darnell Jackson, 35, was arrested for Aggravated Assault resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Obstruction of Justice. Booking documents say the victim found Jackson in his home with a female roommate, leading to an altercation that eventually led to the stabbing.

When officers arrived minutes later, the found Jackson attempting to clean blood from the crime scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery. Afterwards, the victim identified Jackson as the suspect.

Post-Miranda, Jackson told officers someone else had stabbed the victim. This was contradicted by the female roommate, who told officers only she, Jackson, and the victim were present in the home when the incident occurred.

Jackson is currently being held without bail.

