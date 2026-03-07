Olympic medalist Hilary Knight surprises 100,000th registered player at Utah Mammoth Ice facility

SALT LAKE CITY — USA Hockey celebrated reaching over 100,000 registered players in its girls and women's program with a surprise visit by five-time Olympic medalist Hilary Knight.

In celebration, Knight surprised Utah native, Joanna G., who was recognized as the 100,000th player to sign up at the Utah Mammoth Ice Facility on Friday.

"We don't get to the Olympics without signing up at a young age. So the support we have state-by-state, community-by-community, is just outstanding. It's only going to continue to deepen and continue to grow, specifically on the women's side," said Knight. "When I step away from the game, I'm really happy and fortunate that all of us had a small hand in helping move the needle in that way."

Knight felt honored to be a role model to so many people, especially to kids.

"It's a huge honor and a tremendous responsibility to even have one person look up to you. So to be able to have a positive impact through sport is one of the best opportunities in the world, but also a huge honor," she said. "It's incredible. I mean, this sport has given us so much and whether you want to rise to the Olympic level or play at an amateur level, it really doesn't matter. It's just such an incredible game, and there's so many life skills that you learn through sports and so many great people that you meet along the way."