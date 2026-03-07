Utah families reunite with mothers stranded in Dubai amid Middle East conflict

SALT LAKE CITY — After a time of uncertainty, some Utahns stranded in Dubai have finally returned home, while others continue to find a way back.

About 30 Utahns, including local mothers Arianne Morgan and Sierra Nord, arrived in Salt Lake City on Friday to the cheers of waiting family members. The group was on the last days of a world religion tour when their flights were canceled amid military action in the region.

"It was surreal to be there, and now it's surreal to be home," Morgan said. "To have all of our families here, we just couldn't be happier."

Morgan said they received a missile alert just as their plane was about to take off from Dubai, resulting in another delay with the added anxiety of traveling amid possible air strikes.

The travelers credited state leaders, including U.S. Rep. Blake Moore and U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, for their assistance in getting them home.

"Blake Moore, he was with us all the way through," Morgan said.

Meanwhile, other Utahns are still trying to find a way back.

Kimball and Susan Harris have been navigating a series of canceled flights and closed airspace. After their initial flight was canceled, their son reached out to FOX 13 News for help.

“Just felt like doors kept shutting and shutting and shutting,” Susan Harris said.

The couple hired a private car to take them across the border to Muscat, Oman. From there, they faced another cancellation before successfully booking a flight to India.

“Woke up to a mirage of texts and emails. Found out what was happening, and our flight was cancelled,” said Susan Harris.

They are now hoping to travel through Tokyo to get back to Salt Lake City.

Those who have returned said they are thinking of the others who remain stranded.

"We are praying for the people who are still stuck. There are so many people who are trying to get out," said Morgan.