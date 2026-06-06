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Ogden road closes lane after road buckle leaves massive hump

Ogden road reduced to one lane after road buckle leaves massive hump
FOX 13 News
Courtesy Ogden Police Department
Ogden road reduced to one lane after road buckle leaves massive hump
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OGDEN, Utah — Northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard at 17th Street are reduced to one lane at 14th Street after road buckling causes widespread damage.

Traffic at 1400 Washington Boulevard will be reduced to one northbound lane.

As temperatures rise during the summer, concrete in roads are designed to expand. But during long durations of high temperatures, pressure will ramp up until it buckles upward, creating driving hazards.

Officials say the chance of buckles increases once temperatures hit the 90s, and even more so if followed by rain.

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