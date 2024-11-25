Ogden School District announces closure of school due to water line break

OGDEN, Utah — Officials with the Ogden School District have announced that classes at one school in the district have been canceled Monday following a break in a water line. The impacted school is Polk Elementary School.

In an email sent to families, the district says that crews are currently assessing the extent of damage caused by the break and making repairs. They will be updating families later today on whether or not classes will be held on Tuesday.

FOX 13 News has reached out to district officials for more information and will update this article when we learn more information.