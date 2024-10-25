Ogden school resource officer arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, police confirm

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police confirmed a school resource officer with the department has been arrested for criminal charges including sexual exploitation of a minor.

Colton Johansen was arrested by the Davis County Sheriff's Office for criminal charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, tampering with evidence and official misconduct. Their investigation revealed sufficient information to warrant Officer Johansen's termination.

On October 16, Ogden police learned that Johansen had made a series of disclosures implicating an involvement in criminal conduct.

Based on an internal affairs investigation by the Ogden Police Department, it is believed the conduct in question did not occur while Officer Johansen was acting in his capacity as a school resource officer.

The school involved in the incident is not known at this time.

Ogden police also confirmed they will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation led by the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

Any inquiries about the investigation or arrest will be directed to the Davis County Sheriff's office.