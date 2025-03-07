Ogden structure fire causes $100K in damages early Friday morning

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Fire Department had to respond early Friday morning to a structure fire at American Nutrition that they estimate caused $100,000 in damages.

According to the fire department, at 3:53 a.m. Friday they were called to reports of a structure fire in the 2900 block of Wall Avenue in Ogden. When crews arrived they say they found the large commercial facility with heavy smoke coming from the second story.

The structure was evacuated and firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other areas of the building. The Ogden Fire Department says they were able to keep the fire in its room of origin.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.