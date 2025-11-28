Oh, baby! Woman gives birth to baby girl on I-15 in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Forget the pilgrim who landed on Plymouth Rock; one Utah family now has a Thanksgiving story to top all others.

Just as most families were sitting down to eat their holiday meals on Thursday, a woman pulled over to the side of Interstate 15 just after 5 p.m. in Murray for some assistance.

She didn't need help changing a tire... she was giving birth!

The woman pulled over on the northbound I-15 off ramp to 5300 South and gave birth right there on the highway with a helping hand from first responders who quickly arrived on the scene.

Minutes later, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl, and the two were soon brought to a local hospital to receive some much-needed TLC.

Wonder what that family has planned for Christmas!