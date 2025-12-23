Olympic qualifying events moved from Utah due to lack of snow

PARK CITY, Utah — While some may be enjoying the warmer weather for the holidays in Utah, U.S. Ski and Snowboard has announced plans to move the Intermountain Health Freestyle International due to the unseasonably warm weather.

Previously, both the aerials and moguls World Cup Events were scheduled to take place at Deer Valley Resort in Park City. However, now the aerials World Cup will be held in Lake Placid, New York, while the moguls and dual moguls World Cup events will move to New Hampshire's Waterville Valley Resort.

“While this year’s weather has created some challenges, our priority is ensuring athletes have the best opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Winter Games,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President & CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “We are grateful to both Lake Placid and Waterville Valley for stepping up quickly and collaboratively to find the best solution. At the same time, Deer Valley remains one of our most important and cherished partners. The legacy of hosting World Cups at Deer Valley is unmatched, and we look forward to returning to the resort next season.”

Deer Valley Resort says they have been holding the event for almost 30 years, but after assessing the current conditions and the requirements for the competition, they decided it would be in the best interest of the athletes not to move forward.

"We understand this news may be disappointing, and we appreciate your understanding," the resort wrote in a release. "The International Ski World Cup competition is deeply rooted in Deer Valley’s history, and decisions like this are never made lightly. Thank you for your continued support of the sport and its athletes."

The aerials World Cup will be held on Jan. 11-12, 2026. The moguls and dual moguls World Cup events will take place January 15-16.