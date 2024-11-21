Olympus Junior High School on delay following bomb threat

HOLLADAY, Utah — Officials with the Granite School District have confirmed that classes at Olympus Junior High School will be starting late Thursday morning following a bomb threat that officials say they do not believe is credible.

The district wrote on its website, "We wanted to make you aware that Olympus Jr High was evacuated this morning after receiving a bomb threat."

Classes are delayed until 9:40 a.m. so law enforcement can sweep the school and ensure that the campus is safe. Officials add they are taking steps to investigate the incident.

Students picked up by Granite Transportation will be kept on the buses until they can go inside of the school for the late start.

FOX 13 News is in contact with the district and will update this article when we learn more information.