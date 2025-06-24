Utah mother and her partner arrested for allegedly restraining 3-year-old to a bed

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A Utah mother and her partner are facing charges of child abuse after police say they found wounds that were bleeding, bruises, and other burn or blister-like wounds on a 3-year-old child.

Avery Rose Williams, 23, and Gaige Tobler, 22, were arrested on June 12.

According to court documents, on April 17, the Tremonton-Garland Police Department received a report from the Division of Child and Family Services stating that a juvenile victim had several unexplained injuries. The victim was a 3-year-old girl who had been diagnosed with autism and is mostly non-verbal.

Police state that the injuries to the 3-year-old were two large bruises on the forehead. Detectives say they were able to determine that the bruises didn't occur at school, and the mother allegedly stated that the victim was in the custody of Tobler during that time, and no other caregivers were present.

During their investigation, police also received reports of several other concerning injuries to the girl. Those include a fracture to the leg and a laceration to the forehead requiring stitches. Williams again confirmed that the injuries happened while the girl was in the sole custody of Tobler. When asked about the injuries, Williams claimed the victim falls frequently due to an undiagnosed neurological disorder.

It wasn't until June 9 that investigators would receive another report of injuries to the 3-year-old. The report stated that the girl now has multiple burns on her legs.

Officials with the Division of Child and Family Services and the Tremonton Garland Police Department went to the residence of Williams, where Tobler also lived at, and presented the report to the family. Officers say Williams immediately became agitated and refused to allow officers to see the 3-year-old.

Police then requested and were granted a search warrant to ensure the welfare of the child. Following the warrant being presented, officers say DCFS representatives were able to assess the child and found multiple concerning injuries that neither Williams nor Tobler could account for.

On the child, officers found a bleeding wound that appeared to be from a burn or blister on the child's ankle. Also found were multiple bruises on her back, another blister-like wound on her wrist, and unexplained markings up one of her arms.

Williams admitted to investigators that she had taken the child to an out-of-county hospital where she was assessed and discharged regarding the 2nd and 3rd degree burns. According to Williams, she had selected that hospital so they wouldn't call DCFS officials like the other one would.

Police say Williams continued to deny knowing how the burns got there and claimed they appeared on the child during a car ride.

Days later, detectives met with a team from the Division of Child and Family Services that included a nurse from Safe and Healthy Families. During that meeting, the nurse was shown images of the most recent injuries the child had.

Following a review of the photos, the nurse stated that the markings were consistent with forcible restraint on the child's hands and legs.

Investigators once again received a search warrant for the home of Williams to look for evidence of child abuse, specifically that may indicate restraint. On the morning of June 12, police executed the warrant on the residence and said once they walked into the home, they were overcome by the smell of marijuana.

Police found a door locked from the outside and unlocked it to find the two minor children of Williams. Officers say they took the kids outside to their mother while they continued their search.

According to police, the room where the children were found was in a state of neglect. The room, police say, smelled of sour milk and dirty diapers and had old food and diapers scattered throughout. A container of chicken nuggets was also found shoved in-between the mattress and bedframe of the older child.

On another bed, officers say they found two straps that were attached to the bed rail and frame. Police say the straps easily stretched across the bed and had wear marks on them.

When investigators sent a photo of the straps to the nurse from Safe and Healthy Families, who confirmed they could have been used in the restraint of a child, and could present the injuries seen.

Tobler was interviewed by officers and stated that the children were kept locked in the room to keep them from getting into things in the home. He denied restraining the victim in any way or causing them harm.

Gaige Tobler and Avery Williams are both charged with aggravated child abuse and are being held without bail.