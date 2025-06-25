Wildfire threatening structures near Box Elder/Cache County border

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Box Elder County, and officials say some structures are threatened.

Utah Wildfire Info (part of the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands) reported that the fire is burning near the town of Collinston, near the border between Box Elder County and Cache County. As of about 6:30 p.m., it was only burning in Box Elder. It is estimated at 100 acres.

Officials said structures are threatened; however, the number or type of structures was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

