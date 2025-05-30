Watch Now
Child killed after being struck by SUV in Salt Lake City neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A child was killed after a SUV driven by a relative struck them in the driveway of a home in the Liberty Wells neighborhood of Salt Lake City on Thursday evening.

Salt Lake City Police said they first received reports of a crash involving a very young child near 350 East Wilson Avenue just after 5:45 p.m. Investigators believe the SUV was in the driveway when it hit the child in what police are calling a "low speed crash."

When officers arrived on the scene of the incident, others were already performing life-saving measures on the child.

Paramedics transported the child to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, but the child later died of their injuries.

The age of the victim is not being released at this time.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with police during the investigation.

Wilson Avenue will remain closed between 300 and 400 East for the next few hours as police continue their investigation.

