Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

One dead after multi-vehicle crash, fire on Interstate 80

One dead after multi-vehicle crash, fire on Interstate 80
FOX 13 News
One dead after multi-vehicle crash, fire on Interstate 80
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials confirmed a multi-vehicle crash and fire has left one person dead Thursday evening. Westbound traffic on I-80 is closed at 7200 West.

All westbound traffic is being detoured onto the 7200 West ramp, with Frontage Road being used as an alternate for the time being.

The details of the crash are not known at this time beyond it involving multiple vehicles and a fire. The condition of the other persons involved in the crash is not confirmed at this time beyond the one person who is dead.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere