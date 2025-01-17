One dead after multi-vehicle crash, fire on Interstate 80

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials confirmed a multi-vehicle crash and fire has left one person dead Thursday evening. Westbound traffic on I-80 is closed at 7200 West.

All westbound traffic is being detoured onto the 7200 West ramp, with Frontage Road being used as an alternate for the time being.

🚨Closure - WB I-80 at MP 111 (7200 W) remains closed due to a vehicle fire. All WB traffic is being detoured onto the 7200 W ramp. Use Frontage Rd as an alternate. pic.twitter.com/XRc8AYc8MX — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 17, 2025

The details of the crash are not known at this time beyond it involving multiple vehicles and a fire. The condition of the other persons involved in the crash is not confirmed at this time beyond the one person who is dead.

