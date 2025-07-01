Hiker dies after collapsing on popular Utah County trail

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman hiking with a group on the popular Stewart Falls trail in Utah County died Tuesday after she collapsed.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the 82-year-old woman was immediately given life saving measures by the group she was with after she collapsed.

Emergency crews dispatched to the scene took over the life saving efforts after they hiked to the location, but the unidentified woman was pronounced dead on the trail.

Crews are now in the process from removing the woman from the mountainside.

