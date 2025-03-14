One dead, another injured after semi rollover in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck rollover on Interstate 80 Thursday night has left one dead and another in serious condition in Tooele County. Officials believe high winds were a contributing factor.

On Wednesday at 9:58 p.m., a blue semi-truck was pulling a box trailer eastbound on I-80 through mile marker 78 when it rolled over on its side in the median. The semi was the only vehicle involved.

The male driver sustained fatal injuries and the female passenger was transported by ground in serious condition.

Officials note there were high winds in the area at the time and the winds might have blown the vehicle over.

The left was closed for several hours during the investigation.