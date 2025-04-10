Watch Now
One in critical condition, multiple seriously injured after several vehicles rolled over in Sandy

One in critical condition, multiple seriously injured after several vehicles rolled over in Sandy
One in critical condition, multiple seriously injured after several vehicles rolled over in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — Several people are seriously injured with one in critical condition after two vehicles crashed in Sandy Wednesday evening. 1300 East along 8600 South remains closed.

Officials confirmed shortly after 8:00 p.m. they had received a call of a crash, upon responders found three people were seriously injured and one person in critical condition and transported them to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, and it is not confirmed if any other people were involved in the crash.

1300 East along 8600 South remains closed, it is not known when the road will reopen.

