One person dead after fiery crash between vehicles at Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Officials are investigating a fiery crash that left one person dead on Eagle Mountain Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., two vehicles were traveling on Eagle Mountain Bouelvard where at 6384 North they crashed. The vehicles were an SUV and a passenger car.

The passenger car caught fire as a result of the crash, a nearby Utah County Sheriff's Office deputy was able to extricate the driver out of the burning car and render aid.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were transported to the hospital, though the driver of the passenger car passed away at the scene of the crash.

A Detective and Traffic Accident Investigation team are at the scene, the cause of the crash is not confirmed at this time.

