Would holding back third-grade students help solve Utah's growing literacy crisis?

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Utah lawmakers are considering what could be an aggressive move to combat lagging childhood literacy rates across the state.

State Sen. Ann Millner has introduced Senate Bill 241, a comprehensive legislative plan aimed at overhauling the elementary school experience. One of the bill's significant proposals would require third-grade students who are not reading at grade level to be held back, a mandate that would take effect by the spring of 2030.

This initiative follows the state's "science of reading" laws, first passed in 2022, and addresses what many are calling a growing crisis in local classrooms.

In Tooele County, community leaders and educators are already working to support students.

“Learning literacy at a young age sets the foundation for the rest of their lives,” said Chase Randall, Director for the Tooele City Library. He emphasized that one of the most impactful things a parent can do is read to their children.

The library hosts weekly events and scavenger hunts to encourage young readers to explore the shelves and discover new books.

“Get the opportunity to help little minds grow,” said Malissa Brandon, the library's Program Lead.

While community efforts provide support, educators point to deeper issues within the school system. Jackie Goodcell, a third-grade teacher and owner of Jackie’s Classroom Tutoring, sees students struggling with phonics, vocabulary, and making connections between listening, speaking, and writing.

Goodcell believes chronic absenteeism is a major contributor to the problem.

“The school I’m teaching at has about 42% chronically absent,” she said. “If our students were here… we wouldn’t be having a lot of these issues with students in third grade.”

Regarding the bill's proposal to hold students back, Goodcell is cautious.

“Retention is a tool, and it’s not something for everyone," said Goodcell.

She also raised practical concerns about the bill's implementation, questioning how schools would accommodate a sudden increase in the number of third-grade classrooms and where they would find the necessary educators. Goodcell mentioned that some schools already feel they lack adequate funding and the resources to ensure teachers have the right training.

As lawmakers debate S.B. 241, local libraries and teachers will continue their work on the front lines, encouraging students to practice and improve their skills.

“Learn to love it, learn to be good at it," Brandon said. "And that’s practice.”