One person dead after shooting at Murray apartment, no threat to the public

MURRAY, Utah — One person was killed in a shooting at a Murray apartment complex Thursday night.

According to Murray police, the shooting occurred just before officers received a call at 8:13 p.m. and responded to the complex at 4460 South and Fairbourne Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found one person dead, but did not identify whether it was a man or woman.

FOX 13 News Police respond to fatal shooting scene Thursday at Murray apartment complex.

The scene remains active as police interview several people. There is no threat to the public as police said it was an isolated incident.

