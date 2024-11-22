Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

One person dead after shooting at Murray apartment, no threat to the public

Murray Shooting
FOX 13 News
Murray Shooting
Posted
and last updated

MURRAY, Utah — One person was killed in a shooting at a Murray apartment complex Thursday night.

According to Murray police, the shooting occurred just before officers received a call at 8:13 p.m. and responded to the complex at 4460 South and Fairbourne Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found one person dead, but did not identify whether it was a man or woman.

Murray Shooting Police
Police respond to fatal shooting scene Thursday at Murray apartment complex.

The scene remains active as police interview several people. There is no threat to the public as police said it was an isolated incident.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere