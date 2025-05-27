Watch Now
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-15

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — One person is dead following five vehicles colliding on southbound I-15 in Pleasant Grove Tuesday morning. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-15 just south of where the interstate and West 600 North intersect. Troopers say a driver looked down in heavy traffic, leading to the initial impact.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash, with one vehicle rolling. Utah Highway Patrol says one person died in the crash and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A third person was also transported to the hospital, but is more stable.

Clean up is underway on the interstate and officials hope to reopen all lanes of traffic in the coming hours.

