Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

One person injured after stabbing in Salt Lake City, police say

file photo/stock image/generic graphic: emergency medical ambulance drowning EMT paramedic ambulance critical injury injured
(Archive)
File: Ambulance
file photo/stock image/generic graphic: emergency medical ambulance drowning EMT paramedic ambulance critical injury injured
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating an incident that left one person seriously injured after being stabbed Tuesday morning.

Officials received reports of a man bleeding at 178 Rio Grande Street at 9:46 a.m., upon arrival officers provided lifesaving efforts. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's believed at this time that the victim and the suspect were arguing near 200 South and 500 West before the stabbing and that there is no threat to the community at this time.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information to provide. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case, including having photos or video, is asked to call 801-799-3000.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere