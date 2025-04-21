'Open Streets' to return to downtown Salt Lake City this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — For those wanting to get out and experience the nightlife of Salt Lake City, this summer will have a better opportunity to take in music, art, and local businesses without cars. "Open Streets" is making its return to the city this June.

Every Friday and Saturday in June from 2:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., Salt Lake City's Main Street will turn into a pedestrian-only celebration. Visitors can expect live music, public art, outdoor dining, and shopping, all to support local businesses.

“There’s something special about watching Main Street come to life during Open Streets—a mix of people, music, food, and the unmistakable sense that downtown belongs to all of us,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “It reflects our values of connection and creativity, and it reminds us that when we design our streets for people, we create space for community to thrive.”

Open Streets will stretch from South Temple to 400 South, with four themed zones:



Family Commons (South Temple to 100 South)- Games and hands-on activities for kids and families

Arts Avenue (100-200 South)- A celebration of creativity, with live performances and public art

Village Market (200-300 South)- An open-air market featuring handmade goods, local vendors, and nonprofits

Restaurant Row (300-400 South)- Outdoor dining and drink options from downtown favorites

“Open Streets is a vital experience to reimagine family-friendly promenades and emphasize downtown’s energy,” said Salt Lake City Council Member Eva Lopez Chavez, who represents downtown. “There are a myriad of activities for all ages to enjoy, and I know the spirit of Open Streets will continue to pave the way for more downtown activities and business development.”

Open Streets will begin on June 6, with the roads being closed at 2:00 p.m.