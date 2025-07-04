Orem Colonial Heritage Festival celebrates history with cannons

OREM, Utah — From redcoats and patriots, and cannon booms to colonial games, the Colonial Heritage Festival at Scera Park in Orem brings the Colonial and Revolutionary Era to life. And at the center of it all? The pride of Mount Vernon, George Washington — or at least his 7-year-old lookalike.

7-year-old Todd Nielson came to the Colonial Heritage Festival with his family dressed as our nation's first Commander in Chief. The Nielson family has been coming to the Colonial Heritage Festival for the past few years, and Todd's love for history runs deep.

"I'm actually learning about the freedom fight right now," he said.

"He's always been really passionate about George Washington he's constantly asking for books and dressing up as George Washington," said his dad, Matthew.

The Orem Colonial Heritage Festival is the largest of its kind west of the Mississippi. It's a fully interactive village with food, games, reenactments, and more, all designed to take visitors back to 1776 and the years following. Even the British make an appearance!

"I love just the spirit of learning about our forefathers and our ancestors and just the people that are here and the way they present is really fun and engaging," said Todd's mom, Bethany.

"I think a lot of history is lost unless you are able to experience, engage in it, and I think that's what we really try to do," said festival Chairperson Kim Gardner.

For Todd, I mean George Washington, the festival feels a bit like a reunion, and for his family, it's also a reminder of the freedoms we enjoy today.

"Just seeing all of the founding fathers makes me feel like really peaceful actually," Todd said.

"I love the values that it teaches and just to see him excited about our freedom is really awesome," his dad added.

The Colonia Heritage Festival is happening at Scera Park in Orem through Saturday. The opening cannon fires at 9 a.m. And the closing cannon fires at 5 p.m.