Park City Ski Patrol Union continuing strike despite ongoing negotiations

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association says they are continuing to push for a resolution in their labor dispute with Vail Resorts. Unionized members of the ski patrol walked out of their positions Friday.

The union released a statement and a letter to Vail Resorts' C.E.O. Kirsten Lynch Wednesday saying that despite negotiations continuing over the last two days they are still far from an agreement.

"Despite over nine months of bargaining, The Union has yet to see adequate movement from the company on wages and benefits," the union's statement read. Leaders within the association say that they will meet again with the resort on Thursday.

Union representatives say they want a fair contract that values its members' experience, includes seasonal benefits, and addresses the high cost of living in Park City.

“Given the major impacts our work stoppage has had on resort operations, we are surprised the company's counter proposal is still far from what we feel is acceptable,” said Nik Smith, PCPSPA VP and 9-year patroller.

In the letter to Kirsten Lynch, the union also outlined what they would like to see from the resort in immediate action. That includes clear and respectful communication with workers and ceasing the alleged pressuring of employees to travel to Park City to cross the picket line.

FOX 13 News is reaching out to Vail Resorts about the latest letter and statements from the union and will update this article when we learn more.